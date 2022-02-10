Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to report sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $36.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.79 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.62 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

