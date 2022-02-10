HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $36.19 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.