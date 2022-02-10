HoDooi (HOD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.60 or 0.07199542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.56 or 1.01261041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006320 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

