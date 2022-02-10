Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HCHDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

