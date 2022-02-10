Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,023.94 ($27.37) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,976 ($26.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.