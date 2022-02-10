Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HIW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

