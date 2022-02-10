HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

