HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,211,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

