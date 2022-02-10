HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,936 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after buying an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.