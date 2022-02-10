HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,488 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,989,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,928,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPUH stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

