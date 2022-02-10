HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 780 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

