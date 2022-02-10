HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,106 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.