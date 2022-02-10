HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

