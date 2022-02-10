HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,647 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

