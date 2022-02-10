HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 27,379 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

