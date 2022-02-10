HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,308 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

