High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. High Tide has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $294.58 million and a PE ratio of -38.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

