Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

HIBB opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

