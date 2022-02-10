Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. Herc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

