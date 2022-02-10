Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($96.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.88 ($97.56).

HEN3 opened at €73.16 ($84.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.39 and its 200 day moving average is €78.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($149.02).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

