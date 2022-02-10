Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS HLDCY remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

