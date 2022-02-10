HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $76.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,121.62 or 0.99622951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00066585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00026180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00418308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,096,207 coins and its circulating supply is 264,961,057 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.