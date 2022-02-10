Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $263.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of HELE opened at $206.75 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
