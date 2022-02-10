Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $263.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $206.75 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.