Head-To-Head Survey: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.80 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.53

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sundance Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

