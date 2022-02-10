Head to Head Survey: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) vs. Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gogo and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.63%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Gogo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.49 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -21.37 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Gogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

