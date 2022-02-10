Head-To-Head Review: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.12 $42.27 million $0.62 41.60

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 3 0 2.60 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 34.78% 3.89% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Safestore on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.