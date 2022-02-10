Head-To-Head Comparison: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.76 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -105.52 Lyft $2.36 billion 6.34 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -11.86

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09% Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lyft 0 9 22 0 2.71

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 145.23%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $63.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Lyft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

