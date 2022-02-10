Head to Head Comparison: ironSource (NYSE:IS) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ironSource and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 6.95 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com -14.13% N/A -22.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ironSource and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.62%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $32.63, indicating a potential upside of 96.54%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than ironSource.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

