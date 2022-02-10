HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.400-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 billion-$62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.48 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.
HCA traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $243.42. 939,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $247.02. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
