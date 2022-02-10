Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head-To-Head Review

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.7% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.84 $331.67 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.50 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

