Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $39.38. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 35,913 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

