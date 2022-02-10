Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €180.36 ($207.31).

Several research firms recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €145.70 ($167.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($226.44) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($218.39) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th.

HNR1 opened at €170.80 ($196.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €168.42 and a 200 day moving average of €159.62. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

