Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €200.00 ($229.89) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($227.59) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($235.63) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($212.64) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($241.38) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.36 ($207.31).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €170.80 ($196.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €159.62. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.