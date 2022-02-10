Handy (HANDY) Price Tops $0.0070

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Handy has a market cap of $1.44 million and $92,742.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.55 or 0.07038298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,010.44 or 0.99824271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006135 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

