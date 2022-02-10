Handy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,742.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $92,742.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.55 or 0.07038298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,010.44 or 0.99824271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006135 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

