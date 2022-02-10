Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.87

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 10080474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

