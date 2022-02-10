H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

