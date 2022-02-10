Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 29,041 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $95,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 290,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 235,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

