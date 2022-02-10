Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.79. 22,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.73 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

