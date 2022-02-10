Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 411,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,959. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

