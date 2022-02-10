Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.85. 238,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,443,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $139.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,082 shares of company stock worth $73,326,165 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

