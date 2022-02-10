Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $67.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $67,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.05. 1,817,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,745,816. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

