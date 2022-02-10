Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 46,467 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.57. 81,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,997. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

