Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 21,981 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,039. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

