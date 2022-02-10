GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $695,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

