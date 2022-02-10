GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $666,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEES opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

