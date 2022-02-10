GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $186.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

