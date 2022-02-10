GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $648,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

