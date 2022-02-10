GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $727,000 Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in US Ecology by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,303 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.