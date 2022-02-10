GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $722,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 139.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.